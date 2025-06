THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The history of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama is intertwined with Kerala’s social, cultural and educational spheres, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after releasing ‘Confluence’, a coffee table book on Samastha brought out by The New Indian Express, at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan received the first copy.

“Several organisations were formed in Kerala with the aim of reforming communities. Many of them became non-existent due to narrow-mindedness or failure to be in tune with the times. But Samastha could remain strong and relevant for a century because its ideas lighted the world,” he said.

Samastha originated at a time when the Muslim community faced neglect, Pinarayi said. The organisation could help the community to claim its rights and make educational progress. It introduced Islam’s progressive ideas to the world, he said.

The chief minister further said minorities in the country are being denied of their rights. “At the same time, majority communalism cannot be addressed by minority communalism. Atrocities against minorities amount to attacks on democracy and secularism,” he added.

Satheesan, in his address, said Samastha made immense contributions to the education sector. “Large number of students from Malappuram and Malabar are studying in top-ranking institutions in the country and its credit goes to Samastha,” he said.