1980 polls: MLA who represented Nilambur for shortest period, gave way for Aryadan

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur created history by sending a member to the legislative assembly for the shortest period, years ago. It was in 1980 that Nilambur sent a member to the Assembly for just 10 days.

It is not because the term of the House had expired, but because the representative resigned from the post to make way for another candidate. C Haridas was the member who gave away his position within weeks.

There is a story of sacrifice behind that resignation.

Haridas and his team were in the Left Front under the leadership of AK Antony after the Congress split. That split was due to the difference of opinion that cropped up following the declaration of Emergency in the country. In the 1980 elections, C Haridas was given the Nilambur seat. His opponent was TK Hamsa, who later joined the CPM.

The elections were held on the 3rd and 6th of January, and the results were announced on January 22. LDF won 93 seats with CPM winning 35 and Congress (U) winning 21 seats, including the Nilambur seat.