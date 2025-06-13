A green movement in Kerala's capital for the future, by the future

Inheritance is a gift that today grants tomorrow. Elders move mountains to ensure the legacy they preserve for younger generations is complete, resourceful, and worthy enough to be called a future keepsake.

Family heirlooms are thus protected. But increasingly, at least a few among the older generation — sensitive to the rapid environmental shifts around them — are asking: what kind of world will their children inherit?

“This question struck me hard recently as I watched an advertisement on ecology. It showed a future family of four, worn out and short of breath, ordering oxygen masks online, much like we order personal accessories now. This got me thinking... is this the world my kids or their kids are growing up to?” wonders Minnie Jose, a mother and interior designer, who has ensured her house in Thiruvananthapuram is a haven of all things green.

The Breakthrough Science Society (BSS), a non-profit aiming to promote science awareness among the masses, is acting on such concerns. Its latest initiative, Green Voices, targets school and college students, encouraging them to reflect on the world they inhabit from an ecological perspective.