A lover’s path near Chambakkara bridge, where Kochi slows down

Tucked near the flyover at Chambakkara, where most just pass by without a second glance, lies a canal-side path that doesn’t call for attention. It’s just there. Quiet, long, and oddly calming. A 2.5 km stretch that has slowly become a resting space for a city always on the move.
There’s no signboard pointing you here. No café promising iced coffee. No hashtags on nearby walls. And yet, from early morning to late evening, the walkway breathes. With footsteps, silences, and stories.
“It’s not something you plan to visit,” says Nimma, who sells flowers near the bridge. “People just find it when they need to slow down.”
The path itself isn’t dramatic. It runs close to the water, with low railings, scattered benches, and stretches where shade comes from trees leaning overhead.
In the mornings, you’ll spot a few joggers, old men with newspapers folded under their arms, and the occasional cyclist who seems to be in no real hurry. Boats pass too. Quiet, unbothered, and sometimes, with cargo.
Later in the day, college students stop to sit sipping juice, food delivery riders rest their backs and scroll through their phones, and older women walk together in small, steady steps, discussing daily life.
“It’s our break spot,” says a Swiggy partner, helmet off, legs stretched out. “No one honks here. That’s enough.”
There’s an open gym halfway down. No building, no signboard, just metal bars and equipment. On most mornings, someone’s using it. Often, no more than one or two people. But no one seems in a rush.
“It’s not a big thing,” says Santhosh, a retired schoolteacher who comes daily. “But in a city like this, even 15 minutes of peace feels like a blessing.”
The trees overhead aren’t spectacular, but they shade in the right places. If you’re walking without your phone, you’ll hear birds. And sometimes, nothing at all.
Every stretch like this has a familiar face. Here, it’s Babu, a fisherman in his sixties who casts a line into the canal most days and sells lottery tickets on the side. One foot rests on the edge of the path, the other on memory.
“Fishing is just for the peace,” he says, not particularly trying to sell anything. “Some days I catch fish. Some days I don’t. But the water listens.”
Most who pass by recognise him now. Some buy a ticket, some just nod.
There’s a spot in the middle of the path that’s quietly gained a name: Lovers’ Path. It’s not marked, but locals know it. Two flowering trees arch over the walkway, and in April and May, their pink petals carpet the ground.
“You walk under with someone you love, and the flowers bloom for you,” Nimma says, half-smiling. “At least, that’s what people believe.”
It’s not hard to see why the spot has its reputation. Even those walking alone slow down here. The pink petals fall without hurry, and for a few metres, the walkway feels like a story.
There’s no tourism plan here. No photoshoots. No plans to turn it into anything else — not yet, at least. And that’s maybe what makes it matter.
You see a student recording a voice note. A child learning to ride a cycle. A woman just sitting, staring at nothing in particular. Kochi has many loud places. This one is for the quieter things.
Some cities build landmarks. Others make space for small pauses. Sometimes, that’s all you need — a bench, some water, and no reason to hurry.