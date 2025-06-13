Jamaat support for UDF remains hot topic in Nilambur bypoll campaign

MALAPPURAM: As the bypoll campaign heats up in Nilambur, the CPM is trying to keep the Congress’ relationship with Jamaat-e-Islami an active topic of discussion.

The CPM alleged that the Congress, which has repeatedly stated that it has no ties with communal forces at the national level, is taking a contradictory stance in the state. This is the main issue that the CPM is highlighting in the final week of the campaign.

“While the Congress national leadership is taking a stand against communalism, the state Congress leadership is mobilising communal forces to win in Nilambur. Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad, should clarify her stand on the matter,” CPM state secretary MV Govindan said.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph clarified that there is no alliance with the Welfare Party, but only an election relationship. “There is no frontal relationship with the Welfare Party. There have been no discussions regarding it. There is only an electoral relationship with them,” he said.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal also reiterated the same stance. “We have not told anyone not to vote for us. Accepting support in elections does not mean that we support their positions,” Venugopal told reporters in Nilambur.

Meanwhile, Venugopal refused to comment on Opposition Leader VD Satheesan’s statement that Jamaat-e-Islami had changed its stance on an Islamic nation. “That you should ask him,” he said.