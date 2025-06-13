Kerala theatre revival provides a 'healing stage' for mental wellbeing

It’s heartening to note that theatre is anything but dying in Kerala. In fact, there has been a dramatic revival spearheaded by the youth.
What’s particularly striking is how this resurgence goes beyond stages and shows. In a society where mental health is still shadowed by stigma, theatre is stepping into the gap. Certainly not as a replacement for medical therapy, but as a catalyst for reflection, connection, and self-discovery.
Theatre is increasingly being considered as a space for emotional release, shared reflection, and mental well-being. For many, the takeaway isn’t just applause — it’s a sense of clarity, catharsis, and community.
Aishwarya Johnson, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup founder, will vouch for that. She initially turned to theatre “simply to kill time”. But her experience became an emotional breakthrough.
Her role required crying, something she struggled with during rehearsals. “It opened up something inside me that I hadn’t been able to access,” she recalls. “I didn’t do the play seeking healing, but it was amazingly rewarding.”
Theatre’s intrinsic play with emotional dynamics makes it an impactful medium for transformation, according to experts. “Theatre ensures that you are conscious of your emotions. A participant may feel sad but has to act cheerful. When you act, you control your emotions. This can teach emotional regulation,” says Dr T R John, a senior psychiatrist at Aster Medcity.
He adds that for those dealing with social anxiety, low confidence, or loneliness, theatre provides a consciously engaged space for expression. Having personally attended drama therapy workshops, Dr John underscores the medium’s potential “both as an expressive outlet and a tool for emotional awareness”.
“Theatre is the nearest imitation to real life,” he adds. “For individuals facing social anxiety, for instance, the idea of interacting with others is terrifying. For such people, scripted interaction can be beneficial. Playing a role is also practising being social repeatedly. What starts off as performance becomes natural.”
Dr John cites the case of children with ADHD as well. “While rehearsing for a play, the child can’t interrupt, must be attentive, and not show impulsivity. This is instilled in them because one has to listen carefully to dialogues, pay attention to actions, wait their turn, and deliver lines at the right time,” he explains.
“With each rehearsal, the child builds focus, impulse control and social awareness. In essence, theatre becomes a rehearsal for life itself.”
Theatre also cultivates connection. It demands collaboration, reading social cues, and working towards a shared goal. For newcomers, initial fears of judgement often fade in this inclusive space.
In Aishwarya’s case, her director helped her access and express her emotional core, a turning point in both her performance and personal growth. “I also noticed how empowered the others were,” she adds.
Kochi-based web developer Hariharan M had a similar experience. He joined the theatre to explore acting and connect with creatives. “I often have creatively eccentric thoughts. In theatre, there’s a great chance that people will relate and connect,” he says.
“Initially, it was a means to escape the chaotic world. However, I eventually found my tribe. My eccentricity was seen as normal. That made me feel like I belonged.”
While Aishwarya’s and Hariharan’s stories highlight the release theatre can offer, it is important to distinguish between its incidental therapeutic benefits and structured mental health intervention.
Indeed, the concept of ‘drama therapy’ or ‘therapeutic theatre’ has gained attention in recent times. These are led by trained professionals, and designed to provide safe spaces for those navigating trauma or long-standing psychological challenges.
Theatre Academy for Media and Performance (Thamp) in Thiruvananthapuram is a notable example of this space. “We have been working at the intersection of art and therapy for some years now,” says Thamp creative director Rajesh Chandran, who trained under renowned psychiatrist Shekhar P Seshadri at Nimhans.
Rajesh, who was head of the theatre department at TVS Academy in Hosur, blends clinical knowledge and artistic experience. “The basic tools of theatre are the body, mind, and voice,” he explains.
“At Thamp, participants undergo a process tailored to their emotional and psychological landscapes. This approach is effective with children, many of whom deal with challenges at home and school.”
While such approaches were already established abroad, they were still novel locally when he started off. “I had to visit families to convince them to let their children explore theatre,” Rajesh says, stressing that parental involvement is vital.
“Thankfully, things have improved. More children are joining, and parents are now far more proactive. I believe theatre’s psycho-social potential should be explored at the governmental level.”
Well, this doesn’t mean that all theatre = therapy. Spaces like Rasa Theatre Collective in Kochi, led by Rahul Thomas, are cautious about the word ‘therapy’. Here workshops are designed for artistic growth and self-discovery. Though he acknowledges the emotional benefits of theatre, his primary focus is skill-building.
“Participants can get carried away with the intensity of emotions,” he says, pointing out that such intensity can derail the learning process.
“I bring them back to a space of ‘neutrality’ — a grounding moment after emotionally charged exercises. While we do pay close attention to participants’ emotional states, we avoid therapeutic guidance. Any healing effect is incidental, not intended.”
Rahul notes a pattern. “Many participants quietly seek therapy, though they rarely say it out loud,” he says.
As part of his intake process, he asks if participants are on medication or have mental health diagnoses. What follows after the first day is “emptying the cup” — a powerful emotional release. “But this is where things get tricky,” he adds.
Rahul says he has seen participants stop taking prescribed medication or professional medical guidance after experiencing this release. “This is worrying,” he says. “I am not doing therapy. I am not a therapist. It’s important to have a clear demarcation.”
‘Not a cure-all’
For over three decades, Chandradasan, founder and artistic director of Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu, has explored theatre as a transformative practice.
Central to his philosophy is surrendering self to serve a collective process. “I tell everyone: leave your shoes and your egos outside the door,” the thespian says.
At Lokadharmi, performers are trained to emotionally regulate during rehearsals. “Outbursts are rare,” notes Chandradasan.
Unlike drama therapy, which is clinically rooted, Lokadharmi engages with mental health through applied theatre — using performance to explore social issues, encourage introspection, and rehearse real-world solutions.
“We are aware of how delicate these situations can be,” he says. “We approach people through the language of theatre. That means speaking through a story, not a diagnosis.”
One of their major projects was a two-year collaboration with De Montfort University (UK), Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and Nimhans to study mental health literacy across eight tribal, rural, and urban regions in Kerala using theatre as a tool.
“The team met individuals diagnosed with mental illnesses, their doctors, families, and caregivers, and built performances based on recurring themes that emerged from these case studies,” says Chandradasan.
“We held workshops in closed, informal settings. They included food, songs, movements, and shared stories. A team of eight trained actors led these sessions after intensive preparation.”
Each location presented unique challenges, from rampant substance abuse to religious issues. “But in the end, everyone engaged freely,” says Chandradasan. “It addressed not only personal psychology but social psychology too.”
Chandradasan, who was a professor at St Albert’s College in Kochi, sees theatre as a powerful tool for those in emotional distress. “We have seen many participants go through moments of deep introspection and change,” he says.
“Those guiding such sessions should be trained to handle outbursts and triggers. Also, it is important to note theatre alone isn’t a cure-all. When you go deeper into trauma or mental illness, of course, medical specialisation is necessary.”
As we sum it up, one thing is clear: as Kerala’s theatre scene continues to evolve, it is not just about performance or applause anymore. Sometimes, it’s about healing — whether intended or not.