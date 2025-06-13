Kerala theatre revival provides a 'healing stage' for mental wellbeing

It’s heartening to note that theatre is anything but dying in Kerala. In fact, there has been a dramatic revival spearheaded by the youth.

What’s particularly striking is how this resurgence goes beyond stages and shows. In a society where mental health is still shadowed by stigma, theatre is stepping into the gap. Certainly not as a replacement for medical therapy, but as a catalyst for reflection, connection, and self-discovery.

Theatre is increasingly being considered as a space for emotional release, shared reflection, and mental well-being. For many, the takeaway isn’t just applause — it’s a sense of clarity, catharsis, and community.

Aishwarya Johnson, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup founder, will vouch for that. She initially turned to theatre “simply to kill time”. But her experience became an emotional breakthrough.

Her role required crying, something she struggled with during rehearsals. “It opened up something inside me that I hadn’t been able to access,” she recalls. “I didn’t do the play seeking healing, but it was amazingly rewarding.”