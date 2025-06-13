Make way for the new Tata Altroz

One of the biggest reasons people prefer hatchbacks is the space they offer within a compact, stylish body. Just under four metres in length, they are easy to drive and convenient to park in tight spaces, making them a practical choice for many.

At the same time, they provide ample cabin room for passengers and decent boot space. Hatchbacks remain a crucial part of India’s mobility landscape, and the Tata Altroz has been a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment since 2020. The Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 are other notable players in this category.

Now, to pull ahead, Tata Motors has rolled out a major facelift for the Altroz, complete with tech updates to appeal to modern buyers. At an introductory price of D 6.89 lakh, there are two automatic transmission options to choose from — DCA and AMT. The multi-powertrain lineup includes petrol, diesel, and iCNG variants.

I had the opportunity to take part in the national media drive of the updated Tata Altroz diesel and iCNG models in Bengaluru. Here are my thoughts on the car.