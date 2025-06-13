Make way for the new Tata Altroz

One of the biggest reasons people prefer hatchbacks is the space they offer within a compact, stylish body. Just under four metres in length, they are easy to drive and convenient to park in tight spaces, making them a practical choice for many.
At the same time, they provide ample cabin room for passengers and decent boot space. Hatchbacks remain a crucial part of India’s mobility landscape, and the Tata Altroz has been a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment since 2020. The Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 are other notable players in this category.
Now, to pull ahead, Tata Motors has rolled out a major facelift for the Altroz, complete with tech updates to appeal to modern buyers. At an introductory price of D 6.89 lakh, there are two automatic transmission options to choose from — DCA and AMT. The multi-powertrain lineup includes petrol, diesel, and iCNG variants.
I had the opportunity to take part in the national media drive of the updated Tata Altroz diesel and iCNG models in Bengaluru. Here are my thoughts on the car.
Exterior
The new Tata Altroz redefines modern sophistication with sleek, sculpted lines and a bold 3D front grille. The front profile is more striking now, thanks to refined detailing on both upper and lower grilles and LED headlamps with a high-tech signature.
LED fog lamps are included on the top variants. The redesigned bumper gives the rear a fresh look. The side profile is defined by two sharp horizontal lines on the wheel arches, adding to its muscular and aerodynamic appeal. Flush door handles on the front doors are a new feature.
Interior
The cabin sets a new benchmark in refinement. The updated colour tones and textures give it a more premium feel. A soft-touch dashboard, galaxy ambient lighting, and dual-tone beige interiors lend sophistication.
The new two-spoke illuminated steering wheel stands out. Supportive seats with extended thigh support, a flat floor, and wide 90-degree door openings ensure comfort and accessibility. A 10.25-inch, ultra-view infotainment system and driver information cluster by Harman enhance usability.
Features include a 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor, voice-enabled electric sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, air purifier with express cooling, and IRA connected vehicle tech with 50+ features. Boot space remains 345 litres for petrol and diesel variants, while the twin-cylinder iCNG variant offers 210 litres.
Powertrain
Offered in petrol, diesel, and iCNG, the Altroz comes with various transmission options: a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, and a new 5-speed AMT. Notably, it’s the only hatchback in India currently available with a diesel engine. The iCNG variant is also unique, using a twin-cylinder layout instead of one large tank, preserving boot space.
Diesel and CNG versions are manual only. The 1.2L petrol engine is paired with manual, DCA, and AMT options. Prices start at Rs 6.89 lakh for the base model and go up to Rs 11.49 lakh for the top trim (introductory pricing).
Performance
The diesel Altroz delivers ample torque, ideal for highway cruising. The 1.5L diesel engine produces 90 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The petrol version delivers 88 hp, while the iCNG variant outputs 73.5 hp. The CNG model is great for daily city commutes and handles stop-and-go traffic well.
The diesel’s manual gearshift is smooth and easy to use. The engine provides enough power for long drives, although engine noise does seep into the cabin. The iCNG variant also gets loud when switching to petrol mode and revving harder. Still, buyers prioritising fuel economy will find value here. Tata claims 27.8 km/kg fuel efficiency for the iCNG variant; I achieved about 22 km/kg. Ride quality and handling are commendable, even at high speeds. The car absorbs bumps and potholes well, and steering is precise.
Safety
The Altroz was the first and remains the only hatchback in its segment with a 5-star GNCAP rating. The latest update reinforces side protection and structural integrity to meet stricter GNCAP and Bharat NCAP protocols.
Safety features now include: six airbags (standard), ESP, enhanced crumple zones, hill-hold assist, LED fog lamps with cornering, Rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor (on top variants).
Verdict
The 2025 Tata Altroz checks many boxes. It shines with its powertrain options, particularly the diesel, which is now rare in the hatchback segment. Its contemporary design, premium feel, safety features, and updated tech make it a well-rounded choice.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’