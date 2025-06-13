Sabari Rail project: Land acquisition process likely to be delayed

KOTTAYAM: Despite the Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail project having received the green signal after a three-decade-long wait, resumption of the land-acquisition process -- required to complete necessary technical procedures -- is likely to be delayed.

The initial notification for acquiring land was issued prior to the introduction of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act or LARR Act, 2013. Hence, the government will have to resume the entire process in accordance with the new legislation.

According to officials, a new government order (GO) for land acquisition will be issued shortly. However, prior to this, the project must be reviewed and approved by the finance department.

“The government will issue a new GO. Based on that GO we will start preparations,” said John V Samuel, Kottayam district collector.

As part of this, state Railway Minister V Abdurahiman, the other day, convened a high-level meeting to discuss further proceedings. It was attended by the district collectors of Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam.

As part of this renewed effort, the land acquisition offices in Perumbavoor and Pala will be reopened, while new offices will be established in Muvattupuzha and Kanjirappally.

“Work on the project is expected to formally begin with the visit of a high-level team from Indian Railways early next month,” sources said.

The meeting also decided to retain the existing alignment of the railway line. The project is being planned in such a way that land acquisition and construction can proceed simultaneously.

As per current assessments, approximately 204 hectares of land will need to be acquired in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts. So far, 24.40 hectares have been acquired on the Angamaly-Kalady stretch.