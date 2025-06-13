Study links low zinc levels to fever-related seizures in kids

KOLLAM: A hospital-based study by doctors at Sree Gokulam Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, has found an association between zinc deficiency and febrile seizures in children. The study, carried out between December 2022 and June 2024, analysed 158 children aged 6 to 72 months.

The findings revealed that nearly 50% of children who experienced seizures during fever had low zinc levels, compared to just 6% of children who had fever without seizures. The average zinc level in the blood of children with seizures was 81.1 micrograms per decilitre (µg/dl), significantly lower than the 142.4 µg/dl in children without seizures — a difference of 61.3 µg/dl, which is statistically significant (p< 0.01).

Nearly 48% of children in the seizure group were found to have low zinc levels (below 65 µg/dl), compared to only 6% in the control group.

The study was published in the International Journal of Contemporary Pediatrics. Dr Rekha S Nair, a paediatrician who was part of the research team, said zinc deficiency could be linked to poor intake of micronutrients.

“Due to lifestyle changes, our food habits have changed drastically. These children didn’t appear malnourished and may look healthy from the outside. However, they may still lack important nutrients like iron, vitamins C and D, and zinc. A larger-scale study is needed to confirm that zinc deficiency causes febrile seizures,” she said.