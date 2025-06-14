Bird strikes a serious threat at Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the nation mourns victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, an alarming number of bird-hit incidents is posing a threat at Thiruvananthapuram airport (TIAL).

The airport has recorded over 239 bird strike incidents between 2018 and 2024. Open slaughtering and unregulated dumping of slaughter waste near the airport have been attracting a large number of scavenger birds like kites and crows dangerously close to the runway posing a serious risk to aircraft during takeoff and landing. The city corporation is unable to rein in illegal slaughtering and waste dumping due to the lack of a slaughterhouse.

This year, around 10 bird hits were reported at the airport from January until June 12, said a spokesperson of TIAL.

As per an RTI query, from October 2023 to March 2024, a span of less than 6 months, around 28 bird strikes were recorded; the highest in the last three years. The airport authorities had taken up the issue with the government urging it to shut down illegal slaughtering and control open dumping around the airport.

Vallakkadavu ward councillor Shajida Nazar said around three or four large animals are getting slaughtered daily close to the airport. “They keep this livestock in the revenue land close to the Ponnara bridge near the airport and this is attracting scavenging birds close to the airport and they do open slaughtering. We have decided to fence the revenue land which is open. There are many families residing in this encroached land and we are not evicting them,” said Shajida.

She said funds for constructing the fence have been released by the Adani airport. As per the Aircraft Rules, 1937, activities that attract birds such as open slaughtering, sale of meat/fish, and waste dumping are strictly prohibited within a 10 km radius of the airport. “Non-compliance could result in cancellation of the airport’s operational permit.