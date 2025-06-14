Homely meals ready at Kochi's new Samriddhi Kitchen

Steaming rice with two types of thoran, sambar, pickle and pappadam on a plantain leaf. Simply scrumptious! Those who like to make the meal ‘special’ can add a seafood or meat dish.

We are at Samriddhi@Kadavanthra, which was opened on June 9 as an extension of the corporation’s successful ‘Samriddhi@Kochi’ project that seeks to provide quality food at affordable prices.

At `40, anyone who visits the new Samriddhi canteen GCDA headquarters in Kadavanthra can enjoy a homely vegetarian meal. For `30, one can add a fish curry.

The space, which has already become a hit, is ambient with paintings on the walls and soft music. Sandra Joseph, a young professional working at a firm in Kadavanthra, says she has become “a fan”.

“I love the meals they serve. There are other options, too, such as biryani and Chinese dishes. This place is beneficial for students and common folk,” she says. “The space is neatly maintained, and the premises are hygienic. The food is tasty and worth the money.”

The menu includes vegetarian meals, fish curry meals, chicken biryani, ghee rice, and varieties of fried rice and noodles — everything at affordable rates. The facility can accommodate about 60 people at a time, and serves at least 400 every afternoon.

The facility, open from 7am to 10pm, also provides breakfast, snacks in the evening, and dinner. “We see a rush during lunchtime. More people will come to the facility as it gets popular,” says a staffer.