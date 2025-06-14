Main accused in fake LSD stamp case held in Mumbai

THRISSUR : The special investigation team probing the conspiracy behind implanting fake LSD stamp to trap beauty parlour owner, Sheela Sunny, of Chalakudy, has arrested one of the key accused, Liviya, in Mumbai.

Liviya, 20, sister of Sheela’s daughter-in-law Liji, was taken into custody by the police when she landed in Mumbai airport. Liviya, who was abroad, returned to the country in a bid to get anticipatory bail in the case. Police suspect that Liviya hid the fake LSD stamps in Sheela’s bag and asked her friend Narayana Das to dial up excise officials to trap Sheela. Sheela ran a beauty parlour in Chalakudy. It was in February 2023 that she was arrested by excise officials as they seized LSD stamps, which were later found to be fake, from her bag kept under the seat of her two-wheeler.

The arrest ruined Sheela’s life. She was jailed for 72 days while the lab results of the LSD stamps turned negative, absolving her of allegations. However, following the arrest, Sheela’s son Sangeet abandoned her and she was ostracised by society. She had to shut her beauty parlour due to rental issues, and the EMI of the loan she had availed to start the firm mounted. Meanwhile, Liviya, who was studying in Bengaluru, fled to Dubai after completing her course. And Sheela started a long legal battle to prove her innocence.

Following her petition, the High Court directed the police to investigate the whole incident and find out the person who trapped Sheela in the case.

According to Sheela, “They wanted me to stop my journey to Italy, where I had got a job as a care giver. I was waiting for my visa. I don’t know what made them take such an extreme revenge against me.” She added that Liviya wouldn’t do it alone and her daughter-in-law Liji would have supported her.

“Liji wanted to get her gold ornaments back which my son had pledged to avail of a loan to start a business. I believe she was involved in the conspiracy to trap me. Otherwise, she, along with my son, would have visited me in the jail when I spent 72 days there,” she said. Liviya had visited Sheela’s home where her son and daughter-in-law were also staying on the previous day of her arrest. She had also used Sheela’s two-wheeler. Sheela is hopeful about the investigation, as she strives hard to live a normal life.