Man given anaesthesia before surgery dies in Thrissur

THRISSUR : A man died after taking anaesthesia before hernia surgery at Chalakudy taluk hospital on Friday. The deceased is Sineesh, 33, of Kodassery.

Sineesh was admitted on Thursday on the advice of his consultant doctor at Chalakudy taluk hospital. In the morning, after primary tests, he was administered anaesthetic injection. Within a short period of time, his vitals plummeted and he was shifted to ICU. His heart rate continued to deteriorate, and he was referred for advance care.

Sineesh was then taken to St James Hospital in Chalakudy, but died before any medical intervention. The family alleged negligence by the taluk hospital and plans to file complaints with DMO, health minister and CM’s office. Terming the death unfortunate, taluk hospital superindent Dr Mini said the hospital team did its best.

According to ward member Sheema Benny, “Sineesh, who made a living as a daily wage worker in construction field, was the only hope of the family.”

Sineesh is survived by wife Aparna and two children — a five-year-old and a one-year-old.