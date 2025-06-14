MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck: Fish caught from Kerala coast safe to eat, says CIFT

KOCHI: The fish caught from Kerala coast is edible and there is no chemical contamination, Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) director George Ninan has said.

Meanwhile, the government of Kerala has roped in leading fisheries research institutes like Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, CIFT and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies to conduct a long-term study regarding the impact of the chemical contamination due to two accidents involving container vessels carrying dangerous cargo.

“The state fisheries minister had convened a meeting after the sinking of MSC Elsa 3 to discuss the fears about chemical contamination. We conducted a preliminary study using the fish and water samples collected by Matsyafed from various harbours from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram.

The test proved the fish was edible and safe. The pH level of sea water collected from the state’s coastline was normal. The turbidity level was slightly high because of the monsoon. The fluorescence test also gave positive results. This was a sensory evaluation and we need to have a detailed study to analyse the biochemical parameters,” George said.

The remarks come at a time when fishermen and vendors are complaining about a decline in demand for fish in the market. “Many regular customers stopped purchasing fish after the shipwreck. However, there is a spike in demand for freshwater fish,” said Shinas, a fish vendor in Kochi.

The decline in demand for fish came as a blessing in disguise for poultry farmers, as sales jumped by 30% and the scarcity of fresh chicken in the market led to a sharp increase in its prices.

“There has been a spike in demand for poultry chicken after May 25. The market has recorded a 30% rise in sales which has led to scarcity. The production had plunged at the national level due to summer as the mortality rate was high. The wholesale price of chicken which stood at `80 per kg has risen to `125 per kg,” said All Kerala Poultry Federation general secretary S K Nazir.