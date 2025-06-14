One killed, two injured in wild elephant attack in Idukki

IDUKKI: After a brief lull, Peermade taluk of Idukki witnessed two separate incidents of wild elephant attacks on humans. While one person lost her life, two suffered serious injuries.

Seetha 42, a tribal woman belonging to the Malampandaram tribal community at Thottapura was killed when she, along with her husband and children, went to the reserve forest to collect forest produce on Friday.

While collecting maize, Seetha and her husband Binu accidentally came in front of a wild elephant in the Meenmutti area of Murinjapuzha forest section. When they tried to run away, she was trampled by the jumbo. Binu also suffered serious injuries in the attack.

After being informed by Seetha’s children, the forest officials of the Murinjapuzha section went to the spot and took Seetha and Binu to the Taluk hospital in Peermade. Binu was later referred to the Taluk hospital in Kanjirapally.

After post-mortem proceedings, Seetha’s body will be handed over to relatives.

Meanwhile, Anthony Swami, 63, a resident of Sabarimala, was injured after a wild elephant strayed into the coffee plantation owned by Bathel Group in Vandiperiyar while he was working there. He fractured three of his ribs in the attack.