Wan Hai 503 drifting towards Kerala coast

KOCHI: Despite the efforts of the Indian Coast Guard and salvage team, container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 has been drifting towards Kerala’s coast in the past two days. The state government has begun preparations to meet any emergency situation should the ship reach the Kerala coast.

As the towline tied by Indian Coast Guard snapped on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy entered the scene and tied another towline on Friday. The vessel is currently located 28 nautical miles off Kochi coast and is drifting at a speed of 1.5 knots. The Navy, Coast Guard and salvors are toiling hard braving adverse weather conditions to tow the vessel to the deep sea.

On Friday, the Navy diverted INS Sharda to join the fire-fighting operations and deployed a Seaking helicopter to help the salvage team tie the towline. Fighting heavy wind and rough sea, the helicopter winched down the salvage team on board the vessel to connect the tow line. Tug Ocean Warrior, engaged by the salvage team, is trying to keep the distressed vessel stable despite a 15 degree list on the portside.

After a five-day daring firefighting operation, the Coast Guard succeeded in dousing the fire on board Wan Hai 503 on Friday afternoon. However, thick smoke continued billow from the cargo hold.

The Director General of Shipping (DGS) has mobilised 5,000 kg of dry chemical powder to aid firefighting. An additional 20,000 litres of fire fighting foam is being brought from Mumbai, and additional tug has been diverted to the location to aid with the towing.