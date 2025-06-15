Centre’s fund delay hits Samagra Shiksha uniform scheme: V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The free uniform scheme for government school students covering boys from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, and all girls from Classes 1 to 8 has been disrupted due to the non-disbursal of Central funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme since the 2023–24 financial year, the state government has said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the state is actively working to resolve the issue. Under the Samagra Shiksha project, funds for two sets of uniforms per student are released to schools through the Block Resource Centres. However, the Union government has not released any funds to the Kerala unit of Samagra Shiksha since 2023–24, said the minister.