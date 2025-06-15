Deepniya from Perambra tops Kerala in NEET UG 2025

While studying in school, Deepniya had secured an A grade in Malayalam essay writing at the State School Kalolsavam. She has also won prizes at the district and state level in many quiz and arts events. “I started dreaming of becoming a doctor when I was in Plus II. When I reached Plus I, I decided to prepare for NEET.

In the first attempt, the rank was somewhere in the 29000 range and I decided to repeat the test without getting discouraged and joined the Kozhikode centre of Pala Brilliant Study Centre. I didn’t expect that I would get a rank in the next attempt. I’m excited and looking forward to the admission procedures,” said Deepniya. The notification to update marks to generate Kerala Rank List is expected within few days, after which the official list will be published.

Deepniya’s dream is to get admission in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research. Her parents are teachers at Avala Government Higher Secondary School where Deepniya studied. Her father Dineshan is a maths teacher in higher secondary. Her mother Biji is a maths teacher in the High School. Her brother Deepdev is an 8th grade student in the same school.

A total of 73,328 candidates have qualified the NEET-UG exam from Kerala. Besides Deepniya, the other toppers from the state are: Sheffin Mansoor K P (All India Rank - 200), Sabeeha Bai (213), N R Ramanath (274), Chelsey S Therese (290), Goutham T S (426), Anujith A P (462) and Harsh G Hari (480).