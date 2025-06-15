INTERVIEW|‘I am not a believer, I am a seeker’: Former ISRO chairman S Somnath

What’s the status of Gaganyaan now?

There are thousands of tests to be completed this year. By the end of the year, an uncrewed Gaganyaan mission will be carried out. The rocket assembly started last December. Crew module preparation is progressing. Astronaut training is over. The delay was due to the rocket assembly. Shubhanshu Shukla’s travel to the International Space Station is part of the training. India’s manned mission is scheduled for 2027.

There’s a conspiracy theory regarding manned missions to the moon. In 1969, man landed on the lunar surface. A total of 12 people did so till 1972, but not a single manned mission happened after that...

We need to first understand why men were sent to the moon. It was part of a power struggle between Russia and the US. Russia was the first to send man into space. The US then had to come up with a majestic move to get the upper hand... a manned mission to the moon. After a few such missions, the glamour was lost. Questions started arising on the need for such missions. About 30% of US revenue was already being spent for space missions. Their government hence cold-shouldered it and decided not to give more funds. Only after 25 years did they realise how it helped America advance technologically.

Is there a renewed interest towards the moon?

The Earth needs an outpost. If there are any issues on Earth, like a catastrophe, we need a safe space to accommodate us for a couple of years. Once the Earth becomes habitable again, we can return. That’s a possibility. There’s a strategic intent too. In the coming years, wars can be controlled via the moon. Equipment can be positioned on the moon to watch the Earth. Position navigation timings, like GPS, can be done in a moon-based manner. There are also exotic ideas like moon-mining. I think all countries have started trying to own the moon as part of power expansion.

There was a period when such interest wasn’t seen...

Going to the moon used to be a costly affair. Now with technological advancement and lower production cost, expenses have come down. Space has been democratised. Many countries have developed the ability to set up space stations.

Space tourism is emerging as a major concept...

There are two sides to this. If people who can afford to spend money are ready for such an experience, there’s nothing wrong in using technology for the same. Those who are ready to spend crores for a seat, let them go. But don’t be under the misconception that it constitutes actual space exploration (smiles).

You are a cancer survivor. Would you mind sharing your fight for survival?

I was diagnosed with colon cancer in the large intestine. After detailed investigation, surgery and chemotherapy were done. I have been in remission for 1.5 years. When we first realise it’s cancer, we are shocked... how serious it is, how long it will last, whether I will live or not... all such thoughts. Doctors told me not to worry. I simply accepted it.

They say you fought your way through it. On the day of Aditya-L1 launch, you made sure to be present...

Cancer was detected on the day of Aditya-L1 launch. It was detected in the morning. I went for the launch, after which I got a detailed investigation done. When I got cancer, I felt satisfied. People may not believe it, but I think life needs experiences. When I underwent chemotherapy, the experience proved invaluable. I can now tell everyone that it’s not a disease to fear.

TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, Unnikrishnan S, Aparna Nair