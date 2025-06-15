Kerala family of software engineer who lost fingers and toes in botched liposuction to take legal action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of Neethu M S, a 31-year-old software engineer who lost her fingers and toes following a liposuction gone wrong, is preparing to initiate legal action against the clinic that carried out the fat-removal procedure. They are awaiting the state medical board’s report, which is expected later this month.
The clinic where the surgery was performed has come under scrutiny over its licence. Police investigations revealed that Cosmetiq Clinic only has a basic clinic licence, which does not permit procedures such as liposuction. Although the clinic cited a High Court order in its defence, it emerged that the court had allowed it to function only with a valid licence, something it has failed to secure for surgical procedures.
“All these details have been submitted to the state medical board. We have decided to move court and pursue this as a criminal case. The medical board’s report will play a crucial role,” said Padmajith, Neethu’s husband.
Though a closure notice had been issued earlier, the clinic resumed operations after acquiring the basic licence. However, police shut it down again on Friday after confirming continued violations.
Meanwhile, Neethu has been discharged and is currently recuperating at home. According to Padmajith, her wounds have begun to heal, and the risk of infection has subsided. She has been advised physiotherapy and is showing signs of improvement.
Neethu underwent the surgery at Cosmetiq Clinic, in Kazhakoottam, on February 22. She was discharged the following day but soon developed severe complications. Despite complaining of extreme fatigue, Neethu’s doctor merely advised her to drink salted porridge and water. As her condition worsened, she was taken back to the clinic on February 24 and later shifted to a private hospital, where she suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the ICU.
Her internal organs were found to have been infected. She remained on a ventilator for 21 days and underwent dialysis. A blocked artery in her left leg led to the amputation of five toes. Four fingers of her left hand were also cut off due to loss of blood circulation.
The family said they have already spent over `10 lakh on her treatment.
Clinic shut down after continued violations
Though a closure notice had been issued earlier, the clinic resumed operations after acquiring the basic licence
However, police shut it down again on Friday after confirming continued violations