Kerala family of software engineer who lost fingers and toes in botched liposuction to take legal action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of Neethu M S, a 31-year-old software engineer who lost her fingers and toes following a liposuction gone wrong, is preparing to initiate legal action against the clinic that carried out the fat-removal procedure. They are awaiting the state medical board’s report, which is expected later this month.

The clinic where the surgery was performed has come under scrutiny over its licence. Police investigations revealed that Cosmetiq Clinic only has a basic clinic licence, which does not permit procedures such as liposuction. Although the clinic cited a High Court order in its defence, it emerged that the court had allowed it to function only with a valid licence, something it has failed to secure for surgical procedures.

“All these details have been submitted to the state medical board. We have decided to move court and pursue this as a criminal case. The medical board’s report will play a crucial role,” said Padmajith, Neethu’s husband.

Though a closure notice had been issued earlier, the clinic resumed operations after acquiring the basic licence. However, police shut it down again on Friday after confirming continued violations.