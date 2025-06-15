Kerala fast-tracks airstrip projects in Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod to boost regional connectivity and tourism

KOCHI: Aiming to provide air connectivity to smaller towns, the state government has expedited the project to develop airstrips across Kerala, by kicking off the process to identify suitable land in Idukki, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts. Joint venture firm RITES-KIIFCON has been tasked with conducting the feasibility study.

“The three district collectors have been directed to finalise suitable land at the earliest. The spots in consideration are in Periya (Kasaragod) and Kalpetta (Wayanad), while a fresh site will be identified in Idukki,” said a senior official with the Chief Minister’s Office.

In Idukki, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has set up an airstrip at Sathram near Vandiperiyar village for training air wing cadets. The government plans to develop a separate facility to cater to the air passenger traffic.

“The main aim of the airstrips is to facilitate air passenger services. However, they can also be used during emergencies like landslides. The airstrips will cater only to small aircraft like ATR or below,” the official said.