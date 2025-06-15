Kerala monsoon intensifies; red alert for five districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull, the monsoon has intensified across Kerala, with damage reported from various parts of the state on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts — Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod — on Sunday. The weather department has warned of heavy rain, flash floods, landslides, and flooding.

The northern districts bore the brunt of the intense rainfall on Saturday. Quarrying, excavation, mining, well construction, and sand extraction activities have been temporarily suspended in Kozhikode district. Meanwhile, entry to all water bodies, including waterfalls, riverbanks, and beaches, has been completely banned.

A two-storey building collapsed in Mankavu, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. Following the red alert in Wayanad, the district collector has declared a holiday on Sunday for madrasas, tuition centres, and special classes. However, residential schools and colleges remain open.

In Kannur, heavy rain caused severe leakage in the children’s ward of Thalassery General Hospital, forcing the closure of its intensive care unit (ICU). Critically ill children were shifted to hospitals in Kannur and Pariyaram. The leak, which began in the children’s ward, has spread to other critical areas, including the dialysis unit and the mortuary. The ICU, which accommodates five children, was the worst affected.