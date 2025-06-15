Kerala monsoon intensifies; red alert for five districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull, the monsoon has intensified across Kerala, with damage reported from various parts of the state on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts — Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod — on Sunday. The weather department has warned of heavy rain, flash floods, landslides, and flooding.
The northern districts bore the brunt of the intense rainfall on Saturday. Quarrying, excavation, mining, well construction, and sand extraction activities have been temporarily suspended in Kozhikode district. Meanwhile, entry to all water bodies, including waterfalls, riverbanks, and beaches, has been completely banned.
A two-storey building collapsed in Mankavu, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. Following the red alert in Wayanad, the district collector has declared a holiday on Sunday for madrasas, tuition centres, and special classes. However, residential schools and colleges remain open.
In Kannur, heavy rain caused severe leakage in the children’s ward of Thalassery General Hospital, forcing the closure of its intensive care unit (ICU). Critically ill children were shifted to hospitals in Kannur and Pariyaram. The leak, which began in the children’s ward, has spread to other critical areas, including the dialysis unit and the mortuary. The ICU, which accommodates five children, was the worst affected.
The IMD has also issued red alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Monday, and for Malappuram and Kozhikode on Tuesday. An orange alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at several places in the state until 16 June. A wind warning has also been issued, with strong surface winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km/h expected over Kerala and Lakshadweep until 16 June.
Thiruvananthapuram has experienced continuous heavy rain since Friday night, recording 13 mm on Saturday. Although only a yellow alert was initially in place, early heavy downpours prompted the IMD to advise the public to remain vigilant.
Hilly regions experienced intense rainfall, and coastal erosion has been reported in several areas. In Perumathura, strong winds blew the metal sheet roofing off a house, which landed on a busy road. Fortunately, there were no injuries. An orange alert remains in effect for Sunday, with rising water levels reported in the Pallickal and Vamanapuram rivers.
Residents near the Vamanapuram riverbanks have been advised to stay alert. The IMD has also warned of high waves and sea surges along the Kerala coast on Sunday, with an orange alert issued from Kappil to Pozhiyoor. Fishermen and coastal residents have been urged to exercise extreme caution.