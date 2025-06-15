Kollam mayor receives death threat; police launch probe

KOLLAM: Kollam Mayor Honey Benjamin has received a death threat from an unidentified man, prompting an investigation by the Kollam East police.

The mayor filed a formal complaint after receiving alarming reports from relatives and local residents.

According to Honey Benjamin, a middle-aged man armed with a machete was seen searching for her residence. Initially, she did not take the threat seriously.

However, on Sunday morning, locals and her relatives informed her husband, Benjamin Joseph, that the man had been enquiring about her address at shops near their home.

Speaking to TNIE, the mayor said she suspects the threat could be linked to her recent actions against illegal street vendors in the Kollam town area.