Kollam mayor receives death threat; police launch probe

KOLLAM: Kollam Mayor Honey Benjamin has received a death threat from an unidentified man, prompting an investigation by the Kollam East police.
The mayor filed a formal complaint after receiving alarming reports from relatives and local residents.
According to Honey Benjamin, a middle-aged man armed with a machete was seen searching for her residence. Initially, she did not take the threat seriously.
However, on Sunday morning, locals and her relatives informed her husband, Benjamin Joseph, that the man had been enquiring about her address at shops near their home.
Speaking to TNIE, the mayor said she suspects the threat could be linked to her recent actions against illegal street vendors in the Kollam town area.
"At first, I didn’t consider it a serious threat. I even told my husband to ignore it because I cannot work under fear. But later, I was informed that the man had been aggressively asking around for my address while carrying a dangerous weapon," she said.
"I personally spoke to the shop owner where this man was last seen. Since I have taken steps to remove unauthorised shops from footpaths, I suspect the threat may have come from someone affected by that action," she added.
The police commissioner's office has confirmed that an investigation is underway.
Police have collected CCTV footage from the area and recorded statements from the mayor and eyewitnesses.
"Police protection has been arranged for the mayor. We are reviewing the footage and believe we’ve identified the suspect. Efforts are on to nab him at the earliest," a senior police official said.