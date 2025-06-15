Nilambur bypoll: Congress leaders clash with election officials over vehicle inspection amid UDF tension

The episode, which also reportedly involved the two threatening the officials who scrutinised the vehicle, has pushed the Congress into a silent corner. The Muslim League, a key UDF constituent, levelled harsh criticism at the conduct of the two leaders.

Considering the harm that the incident could inflict on the election prospects of the opposition front in Nilambur, it is noteworthy that only Shafi and Rahul have come forward with an explanation for the incident.

Officials reportedly exempted the two leaders from having the contents of their bags examined. But Shafi argued that as they had insisted on examining the vehicle, officials might as well also check their bag.

The forced silence of Congress leaders was broken when KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that vehicles of the leaders of all parties should be examined.

Meanwhile, footage emerged of Election Commission officials inspecting the vehicles of CPM MP K Radhakrishnan, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, League MP Abdul Wahab, and BJP leader Shaun George. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that those who have something to hide must face resentment and protests.