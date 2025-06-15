Nilambur bypoll: Congress leaders clash with election officials over vehicle inspection amid UDF tension

MALAPPURAM: What’s with by-elections, bags... and the UDF? Following the trolley-bag controversy that dogged last year’s Palakkad assembly by-election, another row over a bag has erupted in the run-up to the Nilambur by-poll—both involving the opposition front. If it was an inspection conducted at a Palakkad hotel that gave rise to the former, the latter has been over a vehicle inspection.
Under the code of conduct, election officials are empowered to inspect any vehicle, irrespective of the position and designation of occupants. But, on Friday night, KPCC working president and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil took exception to the examination of their vehicle at Vadapuram, which led to heated arguments with officials. The Congress youth leaders alleged that the inspection was conducted to insult them. Shafi and Rahul were supposedly unaware of the provision in the code.
The episode, which also reportedly involved the two threatening the officials who scrutinised the vehicle, has pushed the Congress into a silent corner. The Muslim League, a key UDF constituent, levelled harsh criticism at the conduct of the two leaders.
Considering the harm that the incident could inflict on the election prospects of the opposition front in Nilambur, it is noteworthy that only Shafi and Rahul have come forward with an explanation for the incident.
Officials reportedly exempted the two leaders from having the contents of their bags examined. But Shafi argued that as they had insisted on examining the vehicle, officials might as well also check their bag.
The forced silence of Congress leaders was broken when KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that vehicles of the leaders of all parties should be examined.
Meanwhile, footage emerged of Election Commission officials inspecting the vehicles of CPM MP K Radhakrishnan, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, League MP Abdul Wahab, and BJP leader Shaun George. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that those who have something to hide must face resentment and protests.
In the wake of the controversy over the police searching the vehicle and luggage of Vadakara MP and Congress working president Shafi Parambil in bypoll-bound Nilambur constituency, the poll panel has clarified that the checks are part of mandatory requirements as per the Election law and the instructions of the Election Commission of India.
In a release, the district collector of Malappuram, who is also the district election officer, said 10 static surveillance teams, nine flying squads, three anti-defacement squads and two video surveillance teams are working in the Nilambur constituency.
These, along with other arrangements, are part of enforcement of the model code of conduct. “Comprehensive checking of vehicles is the part of the duties assigned to the staff of static surveillance teams and the process of inspection is fully videographed,” the official said and urged the public to cooperate with it.