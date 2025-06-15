Pakistan must be isolated, says V Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The all-party parliamentary delegation which visited countries was successful in exposing Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism against India, said former Union minister V Muraleedharan who was part of the delegation. He was speaking at a function organised by Mera Yuv Bharat and Global Givers Foundation.

“The delegations had also informed the world that India would not show any softness towards cross-border terrorism after Operation Sindoor. We were successful in convincing the world that Pakistan, which is nurturing terrorism in its own country, must be isolated,” he added.

The senior BJP leader said Pakistan has close ties with 52 organisations and individuals included in the list of extremists by the United Nations. By supporting them and by giving them financial assistance, Pakistan has been challenging a peaceful scenario, he said.