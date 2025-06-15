Recording of statement delayed as MSC Elsa 3 crew test Covid positive

KOCHI: Though police have registered a case in connection with the sinking of the Liberian cargo ship MSC Elsa 3, they are yet to record statements from the crew as most of them have tested positive for Covid-19. The crew members are under quarantine at a hotel in Kochi.

According to police, the crew underwent medical tests recently, following which most of them were found to be Covid-positive.

“We are in touch with the shipping company, which has informed us that most of the crew members are currently infected. We will wait for their health to improve before recording their statements. Meanwhile, we have sought details from the company regarding the wreckage and the cargo containers that fell into the sea.