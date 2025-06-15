Students should be trained in cybersecurity: IG

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students passing out of Class X should be trained in cybersecurity, IG Sparjan Kumar has said. “Every citizen, especially students, should have the basic knowledge of securing their cyberspace,” he said while inaugurating the National Cybersecurity Conference ’25, organised by the National Cyber Security Research Council (NCSRC) at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

Stating that coordinated interactions among industry, academia and policymakers are needed to formulate a policy in this domain, he added that training everyone in cybersecurity will be beneficial for society in the future.