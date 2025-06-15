Students should be trained in cybersecurity: IG

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students passing out of Class X should be trained in cybersecurity, IG Sparjan Kumar has said. “Every citizen, especially students, should have the basic knowledge of securing their cyberspace,” he said while inaugurating the National Cybersecurity Conference ’25, organised by the National Cyber Security Research Council (NCSRC) at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.
Stating that coordinated interactions among industry, academia and policymakers are needed to formulate a policy in this domain, he added that training everyone in cybersecurity will be beneficial for society in the future.
NCSRC director E Khalieraaj said that cyber security is a matter of human safety, and NSCRC is willing to support such activities. Adding to this, he also said that winners of hackathons organised as part of this conference will be given case studies to train them. “Our vision is to work with cyber experts of legal and law enforcement agencies of all state governments to curb this menace,” he said.
Government law secretary Sanal Kumar said that cybersecurity is not just about technology but it is about trust, safety and responsibility. The state IT mission director emphasised that there are immense opportunities in this field, the scope of which can be expanded through external collaborations.