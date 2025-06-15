UDF pinning hopes on Priyanka’s campaign to sway Nilambur voters

NILAMBUR: The campaigning in Nilambur byelections is in the final round with each party running their last lap to secure a comfortable win. The title race between LDF candidate M Swaraj and UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is still tight, making it difficult to predict the winner.

In the final week of campaigning, Swaraj is slightly ahead in the campaigning with the entire cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan camping in Nilambur, and the LDF camp enlisting support from the socio-cultural spectrum lining up artists, writers and cultural figures to register a thumping win in the decisive election.

Though Aryadan Shoukath’s campaign has been lagging in momentum compared to the pompousness of the LDF camp, the candidate and the UDF leadership pin their hopes on MP Priyanka Gandhi who will campaign for the front on Sunday.