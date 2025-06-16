Bharat Mata and the protocol of dignity: A Kerala Raj Bhavan perspective

The recent controversy over the display of the image of Bharat Mata at a World Environment Day function in Kerala is not merely a protocol dispute. It underscores a more significant concern: The politicisation of national symbols and the reluctance of certain sections to accept the cultural underpinnings of Indian identity.

Since assuming office, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has followed a dignified ceremonial protocol for events held in the Raj Bhavan’s main hall. The model is simple yet symbolically profound: Inaugurations commence with the lighting of the traditional lamp (nilavilakku) followed by a floral tribute to Bharat Mata, and the National Anthem — both at the beginning and end of the event.

This is not a partisan innovation but a reflection of the governor’s reverence for Indian tradition and national unity. Many events have followed this ceremonial structure without incident — until the recent World Environment Day celebration, when a state government function hosted at the Raj Bhavan became a flash point.

The controversy unfolded after the agriculture department raised concerns about the nilavilakku and an image of Bharat Mata included in the minute-by-minute schedule shared by Raj Bhavan on the eve of the event. The department requested that the traditional lamp and the image be removed.