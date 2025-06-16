Calicut University researchers develop LED tech using gold-copper alloy nanoclusters

MALAPPURAM: Researchers at the University of Calicut have made a significant breakthrough in next-generation light-emitting diode (LED) technology by engineering an innovative LED device using gold-copper alloy nanoclusters.

The cutting-edge research, spearheaded by Dr Shibu Sidharth and his PhD student Dr Rival Jose from the Department of Nanoscience and Technology, has resulted in the creation of a nanocluster-based LED (NC-LED) that delivers a saturated pure red emission with an external quantum efficiency (EQE) of 12.6%—among the highest ever recorded for its class.

This remarkable discovery has been published in Advanced Materials (Wiley), a globally acclaimed journal in materials science with an impact factor of 27.4. This marks the first time a research article from the University of Calicut has appeared in such a high-impact journal, cementing the institution’s rising stature in global scientific research.

The innovation centres on atomically precise nanoclusters made of a few metal atoms -- specifically, a gold-copper (Au-Cu) alloy. These tiny clusters, although invisible to the naked eye, exhibit extraordinary photophysical properties such as intense light emission, high thermal and photostability, and strong environmental compatibility.

Unlike conventional LEDs, this new device does not rely on toxic or expensive materials and is fabricated through a simple, solution-processed, and eco-friendly method -- making it both sustainable and scalable.

Dr Shibu Sidharth, the lead researcher, emphasised the dual significance of this work: “Not only have we pushed the frontier in nanocluster-based LED efficiency, but we’ve also demonstrated that high-impact innovations can emerge from Indian state universities. This is a proud moment for the University of Calicut and for India.”