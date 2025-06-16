CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch Radio Nellikka for child-friendly communication

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to reach out to the younger generation, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is launching an internet radio for children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch ‘Radio Nellikka’ from his office on Wednesday.

The radio will be available online round-the-clock and will air 4 hours of programmes from Monday to Friday, which will then be repeated on weekends. The content will be both informative and fun.

According to the officials, the goal is to create a child-friendly environment and spread awareness about child rights. At a time when issues like mental stress, substance use, online abuse, suicide, and social media addiction are rising among children, Radio Nellikka will spread messages about child safety, education and empowerment.

It will also raise awareness about the Pocso Act, and the right to free and compulsory education. The programmes will help people understand what rights children have and how to protect them.

Using stories, talk shows and interactive programmes, the authorities want to give children a voice as well as guide them on how to identify and prevent abuse. It will also provide children with a platform to show their talents and speak without fear.

People can listen to Radio Nellikka from anywhere in the world without ads. In the first phase, the commission wants to connect with 25 lakh families in Kerala. The radio will reach students and teachers in over 15,000 schools, and members of PTAs, SPC, NSS units, and school clubs.

A total of 29,202 balasabhas under the Kudumbashree, 33,120 anganwadis and 464 child care homes in the state will also be part of the plan. The project will also cover 21,900 wards in 1,200 local bodies, along with NGOs and resident associations.

The commission believes that Radio Nellikka will help spread child rights awareness to every corner of society. It will be run with the help of women and child development, education, LSG, and SC/ST development departments along with police and excise.

The Radio Nellikka app can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store. People can also listen to it through [www.radionellikka.com](http://www.radionellikka.com) or in cars through AUX cable and Bluetooth.

Programme lineup

● ‘Right Turn’ from 7am to 8am will focus on child rights laws. The programme will be repeated from 4pm to 5pm in the evening

● ‘Immini Balyakaryam’ from 8am to 9 am is a phone-in show. It will bring children, parents, and teachers together to build social and cultural awareness. It will be repeated from 5pm to 6pm

● ‘Aakashadoothu’ from noon to 1 will let children and adults share about their stories of happiness, pain, experiences, and everything. It will be repeated from 8pm to 9pm

● ‘Uncle Boss’ from 1pm to 2pm is a friendly chat show. Children can ask questions, talk about problems, seek advice, and share happy moments. This show will be repeated from 9pm to 10pm