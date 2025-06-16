DGP selection in Kerala takes a surprise turn, Ravada Chandrasekhar handed new assignment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The process to select a new state police chief to replace Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who will hang up his boots on June 30, has taken an interesting turn. The second-most senior officer in the probable list, DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, who is on central deputation, has been selected for appointment as secretary (security) in the cabinet secretariat. The 1991 IPS batch officer is currently a special director with the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

According to the appointment order, Ravada will replace Harinath Mishra, who is also a Kerala cadre IPS officer, on August 1. Though a powerful post, Ravada, who has one more year of service under his belt, cannot expect an extension of tenure as secretary (security).

However, that’s not the case with the post of the state police chief. If selected, Ravada will be eligible for a year’s extension, with a Supreme Court ruling mandating said state police chiefs should get a minimum two-year tenure.

Ravada is likely to return to the state if he gets a call as police chief, sources in the Kerala Police said. However, if he decides to stick with the central deputation, vigilance director Manoj Abraham is most likely to make it to the three-member shortlist that the UPSC sends to the state government. The government is at liberty to appoint one of them as police chief.

DGPs Nitin Agrawal, Ravada, Yogesh Gupta, and Manoj Abraham, and ADGPs S Suresh and M R Ajith Kumar are the probables who are being considered by the UPSC. Yogesh, the director general of fire and rescue services, has been contemplating a central deputation if he is overlooked for selection.

Yogesh had a fallout with the CM’s office during his stint as vigilance director, which led to his transfer. He reportedly recommended investigations against certain public institutions and political leaders suspected of being involved in financial irregularities, which did not sit well with a section of CPM leaders, culminating in his exit. It’s to be seen whether this rift would have any bearing on further postings.

Sources said the officer has been awaiting a clearance from the state since April 24 to apply for central deputation. However, the government has been keeping the request on hold, diminishing his chances of getting empanelled.