Four dead as heavy rain causes widespread damage across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intense rain on Sunday caused widespread devastation, resulting in four fatalities across Kerala. The deaths were reported in Azhikkal (Thrissur), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Chathamangalam (Kozhikode), and Cheruvally (Kottayam).

In view of the inclement weather, district collectors from Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday. This includes schools, professional colleges, tuition centres, madrasas, and anganwadis. Interviews and examinations will proceed as scheduled.

Wayanad saw the heaviest rainfall, with Alattil receiving 178 mm and Padinjarathara 162 mm. Irimbiliyam in Malappuram (161 mm) and Madur in Kasaragod (157 mm) also recorded significant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert warning for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on Sunday.

With rivers in spate, authorities have issued flood warnings. People living along the banks of the rivers in Neeleswaram, Karyangode, Uppala, and Mogral in Kasaragod, and along the banks of the Achankovil and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta district, as well as along the Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram district, are advised to exercise caution.

Red alert

IMD has forecast continued heavy rainfall for Monday, issuing a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.