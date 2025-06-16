Four dead as heavy rain causes widespread damage across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intense rain on Sunday caused widespread devastation, resulting in four fatalities across Kerala. The deaths were reported in Azhikkal (Thrissur), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Chathamangalam (Kozhikode), and Cheruvally (Kottayam).
In view of the inclement weather, district collectors from Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday. This includes schools, professional colleges, tuition centres, madrasas, and anganwadis. Interviews and examinations will proceed as scheduled.
Wayanad saw the heaviest rainfall, with Alattil receiving 178 mm and Padinjarathara 162 mm. Irimbiliyam in Malappuram (161 mm) and Madur in Kasaragod (157 mm) also recorded significant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert warning for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on Sunday.
With rivers in spate, authorities have issued flood warnings. People living along the banks of the rivers in Neeleswaram, Karyangode, Uppala, and Mogral in Kasaragod, and along the banks of the Achankovil and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta district, as well as along the Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram district, are advised to exercise caution.
Red alert
IMD has forecast continued heavy rainfall for Monday, issuing a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.
The IMD warned that districts under red alert could experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with isolated locations receiving more than 12 cm of rain within the next 24 hours.
These conditions are likely to cause traffic disruptions, tree uprootings, flash floods, landslides, and potential damage to vulnerable structures. According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers are expected to occur in many places across the state until June 21.
Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h, are also anticipated intermittently on Monday.
Fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea until June 19, as a high wave warning remains in effect along the Kerala coast through Monday night.
The IMD attributes the heavy rainfall to cyclonic circulations over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and South Madhya Maharashtra, coupled with strong Westerly winds over Kerala and the Lakshadweep area at lower tropospheric levels.
Rail traffic affected
The rail traffic in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam route was affected after a tree fell on the track at Polayathodu on Sunday night