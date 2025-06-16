From Chokli to Germany: Kerala village stands by Anamika’s volleyball dream

KANNUR: With the collective support of kind-hearted well-wishers, sports enthusiasts, and local clubs, Anamika Aneesh from Chokli has realised her long-cherished dream of wearing the Indian jersey at the World University Volleyball Championship. What once seemed an uphill battle due to financial hurdles has now turned into a proud moment for the small village in Kannur.
Anamika is scheduled to leave for a special training camp in Bhubaneswar on June 16, ahead of the international tournament in Germany.
The turning point in her volleyball journey came in 2016, when the Chokli panchayat, through a special decision, appointed volleyball coach K Sivadasan under the District Sports Council. It was during the training camp led by Sivadasan that Anamika’s talent was first spotted. “I was in Class 6 when I began training. In Class 7, I moved to a hostel to get more practice. It was always my dream to play in the national jersey,” said Anamika.
After completing her Plus II education at Thalassery Girls School, where she also trained under the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Anamika continued to chase her dreams. She is currently a third-year undergraduate student at Assumption College, Changanassery, and trains under renowned volleyball coach Nawaz Bahab.
Representing MG University, Anamika has made her mark at the national level by securing second place in the Junior National Volleyball Championship, the South Zone Inter-University Championship, and the All India Inter-University Championship.
Recalling her selection to the national team, Anamika said, “After the All India Championship in May, the national volleyball association organised a selection camp. By the end of the month, I was told that I had been selected for the national team. It was a dream-come-true moment. There were many talented players in the camp, and I never thought I’d make it.”
However, the excitement was soon dampened when she was informed about the financial costs she would have to bear to participate in the international tournament -- approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. “My father is an auto driver, and my family depends entirely on his income. I was devastated when I learned about the expenses. That’s when kind-hearted people from my village came forward to help. My college also offered financial support,” she added.
A total of 12 players from universities across India have been selected for the national camp. “The camp was initially planned for a month, but since the international tournament in Germany begins on July 16, our practice time may be cut short. We will travel directly to Germany after the camp,” said Anamika.
Volleyball runs in Anamika’s family. Her father, Aneesh, once played for local clubs, while her sister, Ananya, captained the Kerala Police volleyball team.
As she prepares to represent India on the world stage, Anamika carries with her not just personal ambition, but the hopes and pride of an entire village that rallied behind her dream.