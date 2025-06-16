From Chokli to Germany: Kerala village stands by Anamika’s volleyball dream

KANNUR: With the collective support of kind-hearted well-wishers, sports enthusiasts, and local clubs, Anamika Aneesh from Chokli has realised her long-cherished dream of wearing the Indian jersey at the World University Volleyball Championship. What once seemed an uphill battle due to financial hurdles has now turned into a proud moment for the small village in Kannur.

Anamika is scheduled to leave for a special training camp in Bhubaneswar on June 16, ahead of the international tournament in Germany.

The turning point in her volleyball journey came in 2016, when the Chokli panchayat, through a special decision, appointed volleyball coach K Sivadasan under the District Sports Council. It was during the training camp led by Sivadasan that Anamika’s talent was first spotted. “I was in Class 6 when I began training. In Class 7, I moved to a hostel to get more practice. It was always my dream to play in the national jersey,” said Anamika.

After completing her Plus II education at Thalassery Girls School, where she also trained under the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Anamika continued to chase her dreams. She is currently a third-year undergraduate student at Assumption College, Changanassery, and trains under renowned volleyball coach Nawaz Bahab.

Representing MG University, Anamika has made her mark at the national level by securing second place in the Junior National Volleyball Championship, the South Zone Inter-University Championship, and the All India Inter-University Championship.