Haven’t received complaints against revised school timings: Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five days after the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyatul Ulama voiced opposition to the revision of school timings and urged the government to reconsider, General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said no formal complaints had been received against the revised timings.

The Samastha had said extending the school timings would affect the madrasa education of around 12 lakh students.

“I haven’t received any complaints, but that doesn’t imply any suggestion or criticism is invalid. If a religion or community is facing a problem (due to the move), we are ready for open discussions. We are not forcing anything,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram, and added that the groups concerned can come forward with suggestions.

Samastha president Sayyid Muhammed Jifri Muthu Koya Thangal had expressed concerns over the government’s decision to extend high school study hours by 15 minutes each in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Meanwhile, the minister blamed the Union government for the delay in the distribution of uniforms among BPL students, saying the Centre had not provided adequate funds. He also said the student count in the state will be published within two weeks, as some more evaluations are required.

Show-cause notice to teacher for punishing students

A show-cause notice has been served on the school teacher who forced female students to do sit-ups as punishment, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

“The district education officer has been asked to investigate the incident and submit a report to the deputy director of education,” he said, adding that further action will be taken after considering the teacher’s response.

The incident took place at Cotton Hill Girls School in Thiruvananthapuram on June 10. When eight Class 9 students insisted on leaving school before the National Anthem ended, the teacher locked the classroom and made them do sit-ups as punishment.

“Such things must not happen, from the side of teachers as well as students,” Sivankutty said, adding that punishing students in such a way and showing disrespect to the National Anthem were not ideal practices. “We are getting inputs that similar forms of punishments are doled out in several schools. It should be avoided,” he said.