Kerala Plus-I admission third allotment to begin on June 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third allotment for Plus-I admission will begin on June 16 at 10am and will be open until 5pm on June 17. The final allotment of sports quota and the model residential schools under the SC/ST development department will also be published at the same time. Allotment details are available at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Students who didn’t get a higher option in the allotment, but got temporary admission in the first two do not need a new allotment letter.

However, they will not be able to retain their higher options. Students who fail to get admitted despite getting allotments will not be considered for further supplementary allotments.

All allotted students with their guardians are to be present in the schools by 5 pm. Since the admission procedures of various quotas happen simultaneously, a student can enrol themselves only under one quota. The students who couldn’t apply till now, those who submitted incorrect details or options, and those who weren’t considered for previous allotments can apply for supplementary allotments, details of which will be available on the website after the third allotment.

Who can apply

The students who couldn’t apply till now, those who submitted incorrect details or options, and those who weren’t considered for previous allotments can apply for supplementary allotments