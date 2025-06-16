Kerala’s fisheries sector raises alarm, urges urgent government action

KOCHI: Kerala, once the leading state in seafood exports, has now slipped to fifth place, largely due to adverse ecological impacts, according to the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI).

The association has urged immediate government intervention to mitigate the crisis threatening the livelihoods of over 1.4 million people in the state.

According to SEAI Kerala President M R Premachandra Bhat, Kerala's 590-kilometre coastline and nine coastal districts are experiencing a drastic reduction in fishing days, from around 300 to just 100 annually, due to adverse weather conditions, regulatory fishing bans, and the ongoing 52-day trawling ban effective until July 31.

The situation is further exacerbated by illegal fishing by foreign factory vessels from countries like China and Taiwan, which deplete local marine resources during restricted periods.

"We urgently need stronger coastal surveillance and regulatory enforcement. While our fishermen face strict restrictions, foreign vessels continue to plunder our seas unchecked," Bhat said.