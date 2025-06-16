KSEB starts breathalyser tests for night staff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Concerned by complaints of its staff being inebriated while on duty, the KSEB has launched breath analyser tests to dissuade employees from boozing at work. Four breath analysers were purchased for the purpose and the screening began in March, said sources. Since then, three staff were found to be under the influence of alcohol at work.

KSEB’s internal vigilance cell held inspections in over 100 electrical sections and apprehended the three staff — two in Wayanad and one in Alappuzha. The internal cell comprises police officers and is led by chief vigilance officer B K Prasanthan Kani. Reports have been forwarded to senior KSEB officials for further action against the employees.

Sources said the initial target for the cell is to conduct inspections in at least five section offices each month. It will be raised later, they said. KSEB has 776 electrical sections across the state and the screening of staff, mostly those in night shifts, was conducted after preliminary verification.

The vigilance cell decided to conduct the test after coming across several complaints of KSEB employees working in an inebriated state.