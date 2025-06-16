Laksharchana ritual held at Sabarimala temple

SABARIMALA: Laksharchana was the important ritual performed at Sabarimala temple here on the first day of the Malayalam month of Mithunam on Sunday. The ritual began with thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan performing brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple at 6 am in the presence of melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri.

On conclusion of the pooja, the thantri led the dozen vedic scholars in chanting mantras. The ritual concluded following the performance of kalasabhishekam on the idol.

Kalabhabhishekam was the other special ritual held at the temple on the first day of the monthly pooja. In connection with the ritual, the thantri conducted brahmakalasa pooja after usha pooja at 9 am. It concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil of the temple.

Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja were the other rituals held at the temple. The temple will be closed on June 19 after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10pm.