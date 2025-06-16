Nilambur should start process of electing pro-people govt, says MP Priyanka Gandhi

MALAPPURAM: It was a star-studded day of campaigning in Nilambur on Sunday as parties and candidates rolled out the big guns. While AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra headlined the UDF offensive, P V Anvar fielded former India cricketer Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan to further his course. LDF’s push featured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who participated in three public events.

Speaking at a road show in Moothedam, Priyanka accused the Left government of being a silent spectator to human-wildlife conflict in the state, which she said was biggest crisis facing the people of Nilambur.

“When such incidents occur, it is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and livelihoods of people — without blaming old legislation or those who drafted them. This is the primary responsibility of the state government,” Priyanka said.

The Nilambur by-poll should be the start of a process of putting in place a government that works for the people, she said. “The entire country is in a politics-first, people-later mode, and that needs to change,” Priyanka stressed.

“By change, I mean a government that understands the needs of the people and provides them with protection. Let that change start from Nilambur,” she added. The Wayanad MP accused the government to turning a blind eye to the legitimate demands of ASHA workers. “They are seeking what is rightfully theirs. Priyanka also slammed the “practice of distributing welfare pensions during election seasons, instead of paying them on time.”

Before participating in the road show, Priyanka visited the family of Gafoor, the rubber tapper who was mauled by the tiger on May 15 in Kalikavu.

Raising the issue of Jamaat-e-Islami-UDF ties in his campaign speech, the CM said the Left will only seek the support of secular groups. Hundreds of people turned up for Anvar’s road show. Pathan added colour to the event by playing cricket with children.