Steep hike in parking fees at railway station, bus stand leaves commuters frustrated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A hike in parking charges at Thiruvananthapuram central railway station and the KSRTC bus terminal has left daily commuters, short-term visitors and others who use them in a hassle.

The revised parking fees, which came into effect from June 1, have drawn criticism from regular users of these major hubs. At the central railway station, the cost of parking a two-wheeler for up to two hours has gone up from Rs 5 to Rs 10.

For four-wheelers, the charge has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. Longer parking like overnight four-wheeler parking now costs Rs 180, up from Rs 100. Monthly passes for two-wheelers, once priced at Rs 360, now stand at Rs 600.

Premium parking spaces which are meant for closer or faster access have also become costlier. Four-wheelers have to pay Rs 40 for two hours, up from Rs 30. “I drop my wife off at station regularly. We never stay more than 10 minutes. But now, even a brief stop is more expensive. It’s unfair to charge for short drop-offs without any grace period,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, the situation at the KSRTC bus station is even worse. Although the official parking fee for one hour is Rs 10, commuters are being asked to pay Rs 20 upfront. Those who park for longer durations are charged higher rates, but the additionally charged `10 is not refunded even if the vehicle leaves within the first hour. Many commuters argue that the revised charges are unfair, especially considering the poor condition of the parking area.

“They say the hike is for improving infrastructure, but there is no shelter, no proper markings, and less space now because of construction work at the station. Officials expect the common man to just silently bear such changes,” said Shaji, a daily train commuter.

Meanwhile railway officials said the revision is part of an effort to effectively manage parking. The officials said the rate changes were implemented after a standard review by the railway board.

“The last revision happened in 2017. The current rates were introduced only after proper redevelopment in many stations and ongoing works in others. We now ensure 24-hour security. It is no longer viable for contractors to operate with the meagre rates like before.

At least three staff members are needed to manage vehicle movement and safety. Without a revision, it’s not feasible. The funds collected will be reinvested to improve station facilities such as surveillance, lighting, and space management,” said the railway official.