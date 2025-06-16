UK fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UK stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Trivandrum airport on Saturday night after running low on fuel.

The pilot of the single-seat F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, unable to return to the aircraft carrier stationed in the Indian Ocean due to adverse weather, requested permission to land after several go-arounds, officials confirmed. The landing took place shortly after 9.30 pm.

The jet was safely escorted to the airport, with authorities making all necessary arrangements for a smooth landing. No technical issues or damage were reported. The aircraft was parked at the general aviation terminal, near the domestic terminal, until Sunday night.

The F-35B is part of the HMS Prince of Wales, the UK’s aircraft carrier currently stationed about 100 nautical miles off the Indian coast in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) facilitated the landing, calling it a routine diversion. In a statement, the IAF officials said, “This is a standard occurrence for an F-35. The IAF was fully informed and provided assistance for flight safety. All agencies were coordinated for the operation.”

The UK Carrier Strike Group, which includes the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond, is actively operating in the Indo-Pacific region. Recently, the group completed joint maritime exercises (PASSEX) with the Indian Navy, involving the INS Tabar, a submarine, and P-8I aircraft.

Military analysts noted that the emergency landing of the F-35B, a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet with short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, is unusual but not unprecedented.

“STOVL/VTOL aircraft have advantages in challenging environments, but are not entirely immune to weather limitations. Factors such as visibility, wind, precipitation and temperature can restrict their operations, just like any other military aircraft,” said Wing Commander A Mahesh (retd).

On Sunday evening, a Royal Navy helicopter arrived with a replacement pilot to assist with the aircraft’s onward mission.