THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal electric fences claimed 24 lives in the state over a one-year period, ending this March. This is a sharp increase from the 16 deaths reported in the previous year.

In 2024-25, Palakkad accounted for the most deaths (10), followed by Thrissur (5) and Malappuram (3). Two people were killed in Pathanamthitta while one person each died in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kannur, showed the data with the state’s Electrical Inspectorate (EI). In 2023-24 too, Palakkad reported the highest number of deaths (9).

“Several farmers are using illegal electric fences to prevent wildlife incursions. Casualties can be prevented if they take the legal route — erecting the structures with an equipment, fence energiser. An ISI-certified energiser costs around Rs 10,000,” says Vinod G, Chief Electrical Inspector.

As per law, electric fences require prior sanction from the EI. A fence energiser converts power into short high-voltage pulses and will not kill humans or animals upon contact. Though non-lethal, such fences will effectively deter animals or intruders.

“Anti-social elements using electric fences to trap wild boars for trading their meat is another cause for concern. Such fences are directly connected to the KSEB power line. Unsuspecting landowners or passersby fall victims to it,” Vinod said.

According to him, a high-level committee had recently discussed the issue of illegal fences.

“On its basis, the EI will recommend the government to form micro-level committees to identify and prevent installation of such fences,” said Vinod.