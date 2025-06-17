Amid crisis, Centre to fill 97 vacancies in Rubber Board

KOTTAYAM: Amid growing concerns among farmers over effective functioning of the Rubber Board due to delays in filling vacancies, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has granted approval for filling up 97 vacant posts in the Board through direct recruitment or deputation. The vacancies that will be filled include the much-needed field officers, who serve as the primary point of contact for farmers seeking assistance with various needs.

While the BJP claimed the decision as the NDA government’s commitment towards strengthening the rubber plantation sector in Kerala, the farmers cautiously view the move which comes at a time when the Board is aggressively promoting the expansion of rubber cultivation in northeast states.

According to N Hari, BJP leader and Rubber Board executive committee member, the recruitment initiative is part of the welfare measures initiated by the Narendra Modi-led Union government. “The Centre had earlier announced a huge stimulus package for the rubber sector. Now, the recruitment process has started for filling 97 posts,” he said. Hari also accused the state government of not supporting the rubber farmers in crisis.

Meanwhile, farmers said it remains uncertain whether new field officers will be deployed in Kerala. However, Board officials expressed hope that new recruits will be assigned to Kerala, given the previous batch was deployed in northeast.