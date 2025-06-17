Intelligence agencies to probe fire incidents on vessels off Kerala coast

KOCHI: National intelligence agencies are set to probe the frequent incidents of fire on board container vessels passing through the country’s western coast.

The Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai has also decided to probe the fire in the Singapore-flagged Wan Hai 503, on its way to Navi Mumbai from Colombo, off the Beypore coast on June 9.

On June 12, MV Interasia Tenacity - another Singapore-flagged vessel, proceeding from Port Klang in Malaysia to Navi Mumbai - reported fire in a container. The vessel was 30 nautical miles off Kochi at the time.

“The fire on board Wan Hai 503 was triggered by explosives carried without proper precautions. The cargo manifest didn’t have the details of the explosives, which substantiates the argument the ship carried undeclared cargo,” a senior officer told TNIE.