Jal Jeevan Mission comes to a standstill in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of centrally sponsored scheme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the State has come to a standstill as the contractors have stopped the works after the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) failed to meet the arrears to the tune of Rs 4874 crore.

The JJIM aims to provide functional household tap connections to every rural household. The arrears are for the period of the last 18 months.

As per the data of KWA till April 30, 2025, the authority has to pay Rs 4874 crore to the contractors. According to the project, both the Centre and the State have to spend equal amounts

Though the deadline of the project had ended in 2024, it is now extended till 2028. However, the central government had only disbursed Rs 5508.92 crore compared to Rs 5951.89 crore released by the State.

Till April 30, a total works worth of Rs 44718.78 crore had been given administrative sanction. The works have been implemented through government contractors and contractors approved by the KWA.

According to an RTI reply, provided by the KWA for the year 2025-2026, the central government has not allocated any amount for the project as the budget allocation.

However, the State has allocated Rs 500 crore in the state budget for the project. In the data provided by KWA, from the year 2020-21 to 2024-25 it was the State which had allocated more money for the project in the last two financial years.