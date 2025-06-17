Kerala HC recommends govt pleader’s promotion

KOCHI: In an unusual move, the Kerala High Court has recommended the state government to promote a government pleader, during the hearing of a case in which she appeared.

The HC made the recommendation to promote Parvathy as the senior government pleader while it was considering a petition filed by the wife of an educational officer and their daughter seeking to disburse Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) to them.

In the interim order issued on June 11, Justice D K Singh said, “Parvathy Kottol, the government pleader, who may be designated as senior government pleader as she has completed more than 12 years of practice, and the government has not yet designated her as senior government pleader, for which the necessary decision is to be taken by the government.”

The petition was filed on March 22, and in the last hearing, which was on June 11, Parvathy had sought time to file an objection to the petition.

The court granted three weeks and made the recommendation. The petitioner had sought a directive to the deputy director of general education, Alappuzha, to issue the non-liability certificate (NLC) of the petitioners to the treasury officer so as to release the DCRG due to them.