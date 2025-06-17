Kerala's Ambalappuzha palpayasam to cost more

ALAPPUZHA: Come August, the legendary Ambalappuzha palpayasam will cost more. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to increase the price of the prasadam (consecrated food offering) served to devotees at the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swamy temple to Rs 260 per litre from Rs 160.

The quantity of palpayasam prepared will also be increased. Currently, 225 litres are prepared every day, which will be increased to 350 litres on Thursdays, Sundays and other auspicious days, and 300 litres on other days. Officials said the price of the palpayasam is being increased after 14 years.

According to V J Sreekumar, koima sthani of the temple, the revision was decided by the TDB. “Demand for the payasam has increased. However, production is controlled based on the direction of the Kerala High Court, to maintain sanctity,” he added.

The palpayasam is distributed to devotees in adherence to norms prepared by the TDB and the HC.

Of the 225 litres that is prepared daily, 70 litres is distributed to devotees who pre-book orders in one litre containers. Another 70 litres of the prasadam is offered daily on spot-booking basis in the same quantity. This is distributed at 11am every day after poojas. A further 60 litres is offered to devotees, half a litre each. The rest is used for temple rituals. One litre of the palpayasam is the most that a devotee can purchase, officials said.

The TDB plans to introduce an online booking system for distribution of the prasadam. A directive has been issued to the devaswom deputy commissioner to introduce a mobile application for the purpose. Ninety litres will be made available for online booking after introduction of the app, officials said.

The board has also initiated steps to make a larger varpu (bronze) vessel. A nearly 1,200-litre vessel will be required to prepare 350 litres of payasam. We will issue a tender for building the vessel, they said.