KMRL submits feasibility study for Mumbai Water Metro: 250-km network, 29 terminals proposed

KOCHI: In a major step towards expanding its national footprint, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has submitted a detailed feasibility study report for a Water Metro project in Mumbai, modelled on its successful Kochi Water Metro initiative. The proposed plan envisions a 250-kilometre waterway network, with 29 terminals and 10 routes, covering the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The report was submitted to Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitish Rane, who officially received it and directed relevant departments to initiate steps toward its implementation. “We expect the Maharashtra government to entrust us with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mumbai Water Metro as well,” a senior KMRL official said, adding that Minister Rane appreciated the quality and timeliness of the report.

The proposed water metro will connect several key water bodies and creeks across MMR, including Vaitarna, Vasai, Manori, Thane, Panvel, and Karanja, offering an integrated and eco-friendly transport alternative.