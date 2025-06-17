KMRL submits feasibility study for Mumbai Water Metro: 250-km network, 29 terminals proposed

KOCHI: In a major step towards expanding its national footprint, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has submitted a detailed feasibility study report for a Water Metro project in Mumbai, modelled on its successful Kochi Water Metro initiative. The proposed plan envisions a 250-kilometre waterway network, with 29 terminals and 10 routes, covering the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The report was submitted to Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitish Rane, who officially received it and directed relevant departments to initiate steps toward its implementation. “We expect the Maharashtra government to entrust us with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mumbai Water Metro as well,” a senior KMRL official said, adding that Minister Rane appreciated the quality and timeliness of the report.
The proposed water metro will connect several key water bodies and creeks across MMR, including Vaitarna, Vasai, Manori, Thane, Panvel, and Karanja, offering an integrated and eco-friendly transport alternative.
The feasibility report was earlier presented at a high-level meeting in Mumbai, chaired by Minister Rane. The KMRL team, led by Chief General Manager Shaji P Janardhanan, included Senior Deputy General Manager Nishanth N and Manager Arjun Krishna K. Senior officials from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, including CEO M Pradeep Prabhakar, IAS, and Chief of Ports Capt. Praveen Khare, were also present.
This marks the first time KMRL has secured a consultancy assignment through a competitive bidding process, establishing its credentials as a key national player in sustainable urban transport.
KMRL’s Consultancy Division, which prepared the report within a record timeframe, is fast emerging as a strategic business arm. In addition to enhancing revenue, the division is instrumental in replicating the Kochi Water Metro model in other Indian cities.
Currently, under the directive of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), KMRL is also conducting feasibility studies for Water Metro projects in 21 other cities across 11 states and two Union Territories.
Experts suggest that if KMRL is entrusted with the DPR and subsequent implementation in Mumbai, it could solidify its position as a global leader in sustainable urban water transport mirroring the role Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plays in India’s metro rail landscape.