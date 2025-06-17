Let’s give kids a ‘behaviour vaccine’

As schools reopen, parents are keen on preparing their children for academic success. While buying and preparing stationery and books, are we overlooking their mental and emotional well-being?

A child may be impeccably dressed and carry the best school bag. Still, if they are grappling with anxiety, fear, or loneliness, their ability to thrive academically and socially will be severely hampered. Mental health profoundly impacts how children think, feel, behave, and cope with daily life.

Without a strong inner foundation, even the finest school supplies won’t be enough.

Behaviour vaccine?

Much like a medical vaccine protects us from physical ailments, the ‘behaviour vaccine’ safeguards children from emotional and mental health difficulties. It’s not a one-time injection; rather, it’s a daily regimen of healthy habits, essential life skills, positive thinking, and emotional support, primarily nurtured within the home environment.

This behaviour vaccine is a comprehensive set of practices and emotional tools designed to empower children to face school life confidently and happily. It equips them to face the pressures of school life, manage stress, navigate peer problems, resist screen distractions, and bounce back from setbacks.