Let’s give kids a ‘behaviour vaccine’

As schools reopen, parents are keen on preparing their children for academic success. While buying and preparing stationery and books, are we overlooking their mental and emotional well-being?
A child may be impeccably dressed and carry the best school bag. Still, if they are grappling with anxiety, fear, or loneliness, their ability to thrive academically and socially will be severely hampered. Mental health profoundly impacts how children think, feel, behave, and cope with daily life.
Without a strong inner foundation, even the finest school supplies won’t be enough.
Behaviour vaccine?
Much like a medical vaccine protects us from physical ailments, the ‘behaviour vaccine’ safeguards children from emotional and mental health difficulties. It’s not a one-time injection; rather, it’s a daily regimen of healthy habits, essential life skills, positive thinking, and emotional support, primarily nurtured within the home environment.
This behaviour vaccine is a comprehensive set of practices and emotional tools designed to empower children to face school life confidently and happily. It equips them to face the pressures of school life, manage stress, navigate peer problems, resist screen distractions, and bounce back from setbacks.
Role of parents
The foundation of the behaviour vaccine is laid at home. This involves setting aside time for tech-free family time, encouraging open conversations, and utilising simple practices like breathing exercises, storytelling, and positive reinforcement.
Tips on implementing behaviour vaccine
Outdoor play significantly improves focus and mood.
Engage in activities like drawing, storytelling, and music.
Teach decision-making, problem-solving, and communication skills tailored to their developmental stage.
Encourage responsibility through simple tasks like packing their bags or helping with household chores.
Introduce time management using fun routines and visual planners.
Help children identify and name their feelings (e.g., ‘I feel nervous’, ‘I feel left out’)
Establish clear screen-time boundaries and designate family hours.
Discuss the critical difference between online and real-life behaviours and consequences.
Monitor online activity with trust and open communication, rather than surveillance.
Start practicing waking up early in the morning and sleeping early at night.
Start a new tradition of picking out clothes together the night before school.
Help child practice packing and unpacking their bags according to the class timetable and their snacks and lunch.
School, a place of wonder
Bring the topic of school into daily conversations with your child. You can ask children how they feel about school and how they hope it’ll be. As a parent, you can tell about your school days and how you felt being in a new place. You should talk to them by sharing your positive views about school so children will feel more relaxed.
Before your child joins a school, familiarise them with the general layout of the school to help them feel more comfortable on their first day.
The writer is an occupational therapist & founder of Prayatna, a child development centre, Kochi